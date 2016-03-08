After signing Kulusevski, Juve now targeting move for Brescia’s Tonali in summer
22 January at 17:45Italian Serie A giants Jeventus are now targeting a move for Brescia’s young midfielder Sandro Tonali in the summer of 2020, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young property in Italian football and has been attracting interest from a number of clubs from within the country as well as from abroad.
As per the latest report, after completing the signing of highly-rated Dejan Kulusevski earlier in the month, the Turin-based club’s hierarchy is now looking to sign Tonali in the summer of 2020.
The report further stated that the club’s top-tier management is preparing an offer for the star midfielder which is likely to include few players from the Old Lady as well.
Tonali has been in impressive form for Brescia in the ongoing campaign where he has represented his current club in 20 matches in all competitions, managing to score once and also provided four assists.
