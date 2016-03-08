After signing Lozano, Napoli turn attention to Inter’s Icardi

After completing the signing of Hirvig Lozano from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven, Italian Serie A giants Napoli have now turned their attention to Inter Milan’s out-of-favour striker Mauro Icardi, according to Corriere del Mezzogiorno.



The Naples-based club are still in the market to strengthen their attacking force and have identified the 26-year-old as the number one target for that purpose.



It is believed that the Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis is still waiting for a positive response from Icardi’s agent and wife Wanda Nara despite having already established contact with the player’s camp a while ago.

