After terminating Skrtel's contract, Atalanta eye Kjaer

01 September at 13:00
Italian Serie A side Atalanta have now turned their attention towards Spanish side Sevilla’s defender Simon Kjaer in order to replace Martin Skrtel.

The Nerazzurri have terminated the contract of the former Liverpool defender Skrtel due to his poor fitness condition and are now short on defensive options.
As per the latest development, it is believed that the Italian club have already identified Skrtel’s replacement, which is going to be none other than Sevilla’s Kjaer.

The 30-year-old has a vast experience of playing in different leagues in Europe including Serie A where he has represented Palermo from 2008 till 2010 and AS Roma on loan in the 2011-12 season.

Kjaer has joined Sevilla from Turkish club Fenerbahçe in 2017 and has since represented the club in 46 league matches where he has scored two goals as well.

Calciomercato.com can confirm that both Atalanta and Sevillistas Los Rojiblancos have been in contact since Saturday night to find a season-long loan agreement with an option to buy the player at the end of the season.

