After the AC Milan controversy, Acerbi smiles on Twitter

acerbi, lazio, indicazioni, 2018/19
18 April at 12:30
After days of extremely harsh social controversy, particularly after the famous gesture of Kessiè and Bakayoko, Acerbi laughs. The Lazio defender got on the scoresheet Udinese, but his goal ruled out after a handball on Milinkovic-Savic was spotted. 

Acerbi eventually took it with ease, publishing a post on Twitter. The defender added a photo of him celebrating the goal with his teammates, with the caption: "They love me so much that they embrace me for a cancelled goal".

