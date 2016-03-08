After Torreira, Arsenal consider another Sampdoria midfielder
24 April at 17:15Arsenal are in need of midfield reinforcements. The North London club are preparing to say goodbye to longest serving player Aaron Ramsey; the Welshman set to join Serie A Juventus on a free transfer this summer. To replace Ramsey, however, Arsenal may buy from Serie A as well as relinquish to. Last summer, Arsenal signed Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira, who has had a strong season with the Gunners.
Now, Arsenal are once again shopping at the Genoa based club and are looking at yet another midfield signing from the team, who are currently attempting to reach a place in next season's Europa League, although it is looking increasingly unlikely. This time, Arsenal's attention has been turned to Dennis Praet, a former Juventus target who nearly moved to Turin in 2018.
Il Corriere dello Sport suggest that Praet would cost around €20m and that Mlan in fact enquired about his availability in the winter market session just gone.
