"It will not be like Totti's farewell, those celebrations are typical Roman style. I expect a farewell similar to that of Del Piero. It will be a tearful day, I had the pleasure of accompanying the greatest goalkeeper in the history of football on his path. I'm sorry for Donnarumma, but another Gigi will never be born again.



"The Scudetto? Another historic achievement but this Scudetto is not just about Buffon. Juve is a fantastic reality where all of the players are protagonists. Everyone has played an important role."

Buffon has played at Juventus ever since he left Parma back in 2001, becoming the true leader of the Turin side. In total, he's played just over 500 games for the Bianconeri, and losing him will certainly affect the squad.