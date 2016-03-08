Ag. Castillejo to CM: 'Milan departure? Only rumours, but his will is clear'
02 January at 21:00This season, he has only made eight appearances for AC Milan, registering just 15 minutes in the last three games. Certainly, Samu Castillejo seems to have fallen down the pecking order, and his name is once again back on the transfer market.
Speaking exclusively to Calciomercato.com, his agent Rafa Zurro spoke about the future and the rumours linking his client with a return to the La Liga.
"Espanyol? At the moment, these are only rumours. I can assure you that Samu wants to stay in Italy, at Milan. Even if offers were to arrive, this is our will.
"Lack of playing time? Decisions are made by the coach, we don't judge them and they don't change our intention. He had a very positive moment but then he had to stop because of the injury.
"Ibrahimovic? Clearly, he's excited to play with a player like Ibra. He told me he can't wait to train with him. Surely such a player increases the level of competitiveness of the whole group," he concluded.
