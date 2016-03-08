Wanda Nara, wife and agent of Inter's captain Mauro Icardi, featured on the Italian football show Tiki-Taka, where she spoke about several interesting matters.

On Ronaldo and Icardi: "Ronaldo still hasn't scored and I don't think he sleeps at night because of this. If Mauro will score more than Cristiano? We hope so, but we don't have a chart at home on how many goals he will score."

On the interest of Juve: "If Juve tried to sign Icardi this summer? The only contact that Mauro had with Juve, is the seven goals that he's scored against them. It's obvious that Mauro is wanted but his choice was clear straight away. Juve tried but CR7 was their primary target."

On Napoli: "De Laurentiis? I met him, he's a very good person. I think he made an offer to Inter for Icardi, but the latter made another decision."

On Nainggolan: "The disco incident? He proved his value against Bologna. We are all very happy with him. He behaves like a professional when he's supposed to, this has nothing to do with what he does in his private life.