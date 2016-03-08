Ag. Kulusevski: 'Inter? Dejan asked to join Juve'
03 January at 16:45Stefano Sem, the agent of this season's big breakout Dejan Kulusesvki, spoke to Radio Sportiva about his client's move to Juventus, which was completed yesterday. Certainly, a lot of teams were interested in the youngster, although the Bianconeri won the race.
"If Juventus beat the competition of Inter? You named Inter, but I don't want to talk about other teams. There was certainly interest from Italian and foreign clubs, but Dejan asked to join Juventus," he concluded.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments