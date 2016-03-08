Ag. Lautaro: 'Betis? Impossible, he wants to stay at Inter'

In an interview with FCInterNews.it, Lautaro Martinez' responded to all the rumours about his client's future, declaring that he will stay at Inter. 
 
"He's always been happy, he looks forward to a good 2019. Lautaro has a five-year contract with the Nerazzurri, and he doesn't want to leave. He never thought about a transfer, although he did feel the lack of minutes. 
 
"I have to say that various clubs have been interested. Inter never told me anything, but an intermediary called me, I imagine, to probe the ground. However, the truth is that it's impossible. Inter's starter for the next ten years? This is Lautaro's goal. 
 
"Icardi? They are great friends, there's no doubt that they can do very well together on the pitch, but we need to give them time," he concluded. 
 

