Ag. Lukaku: 'He has surprised me with these numbers at Inter'
06 December at 17:00Since arriving from Manchester United in the summer, Romelu Lukaku has been a smashing success for Inter, scoring ten goals in 14 league games. In other words, the Nerazzurri fans are certainly not missing Mauro Icardi, especially since Lautaro Martinez has been fantastic as well.
In an interview live on Sky UK (via Calciomercato.com), the Belgian's agent, Federico Pastorello, spoke about the striker's impact on the San Siro. Even though he was sure it would be a success, even he is surprised by how well it has gone.
"If I told you I wasn't surprised, I would partly lie to you. I did not doubt that the arrival of Romelu in Serie A would be a success, but he has even surprised me with these numbers. At the beginning, it's always complicated, so it's really incredible to have such a positive impact," he stated.
Inter are currently sitting in first place in the league, having leapfrogged Juventus last weekend. The Bianconeri drew 2-2 at home against Sassuolo, while Inter beat SPAL by 2-1 at the San Siro. Therefore, they need to defend the lead.
However, it won't be easy, as they will face Roma later this evening. On the other hand, Juventus will also have a tough task, taking on Lazio at the Allianz Stadium.
