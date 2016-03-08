Having closed the deal for Radja Nainggoal, Inter have switched focus to Bordeaux's Brazilian star, Malcom.

In fact, the player's agent Fernando Garcia spoke to FcInterNews.it about the situation, revealing that an agreement is still missing.

"There is no agreement with any club. We are talking about a professional. Inter is a great club, but he will not be able to join them on loan with an option to buy. Without the obligation, Bordeaux won't accept a sale."

They would need around €12-13m for a loan, Inter have offered €7m plus an option set at €32m. The San Siro side would have to offer the obligation in order to land the deal, alternatively raise the offer for the loan.