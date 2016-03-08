"Guarantees for Malcuit? Absolutely yes. With Sarri, there was a different way of managing, but with Ancelotti, there will be more rotation. This will give space for Malcuit as he can play on the left and the right side.

"Napoli believe in him because they have spent a substantial amount of money to ring him here," said Malcuit.

Kevin Malcuit's agent, Bruno Satin, spoke to CalcioNapoli24 about his client's chances of playing this season.