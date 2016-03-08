Ag. Martinez Quarta to CM: 'He is similar to Cannavaro, no talks with Inter or AC Milan...'
16 April at 16:00Inter target Lucas Martinez Quarta’s agent, Gustavo Goni, discussed the player and the interest from Europe in an interview with Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
First, he revealed the position of AC Milan.
"I have to be very honest, we've never had meetings with representatives from Milan.”
Goni was aware that the Rossoneri’s top scout went to follow Martinez Quarta in Argentina.
"Yes, I know that Milan have been to Argentina to follow some of River's matches. I don't know if Martinez Quarta was the real reason for the mission, but it wouldn't surprise me.”
The agent thought the 23-year-old was the most exciting prospect in Argentina at the moment.
"I would say the most important, without a shadow of a doubt."
He touched on the player’s technical capabilities.
"He's a very quick defender with great technique. He has great strength and for modern football I think he has an ideal profile. He has what it takes to play at a big club. He's not very tall, he's not a 190 cm defender to be precise, but he has a strong jump.”
Goni compared Martinez Quarta to past defenders.
"I'm thinking of Fabian Ayala and Fabio Cannavaro, two players who are similar in characteristics. And they represent two models for Martinez.”
He felt that the player was destined to move to Europe.
"I believe that his future will be in Europe, I don't know if in the immediate future. But there is no doubt that he is destined to play in a big European club.”
He highlighted the strengths of the Argentinian league and how that’s helped the defender develop.
"Argentinian football is very competitive I must say, Martinez Quarta is used to playing for a big club like River Plate. In recent years they have always played in the finals, he is very used to competing for important things. He is a 23-year-old boy with two Copa Libertadores finals behind him, who has already won one of these. He won some cups in Argentina, he fought for the national title.”
Goni revealed that there haven’t been any contract talks with Inter.
"I've had no particular contact with them. Beyond Zanetti's words there isn't much, for the moment.”
He also confirmed that Martinez Quarta has a €23 million release clause.
"Yes, that's right.”
The agent suggested that the Coronavirus pandemic may lower the 23-year-old’s value.
"It could be, yes. A lot will depend on the size of the bids that come in. I think we're going to hit a different market. It's going to take flexibility and imagination to start a business. It will be a difficult market.”
Finally, Goni spoke about the next talent in Argentina.
"In our agency there are two great talents who have gone through the Italian league but they were very young. I'm referring to Colombatto, who now plays in Belgium, and Boyé who plays in England. They're two important names, maybe they'll come back. I would recommend Leonardo Godoy, full-back from Talleres, and Tenaglia who has an EU passport. They are two offensive players who could do well in Italy.
