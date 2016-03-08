Ag. Rakitic: 'Inter? I don't know what his future will be'

10 May at 18:30
Dejan Rakitic, agent and brother of Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, spoke about his brother's future in an interview with TMW.

"Today the situation is easy to explain: Rakitic is very happy at Barcelona. Barça is one of the biggest clubs in the world, Ivan is happy to be part of it. Inter? His future, however, I don't know.

"As said, though, today he is happy in Barcelona and eager to bring home the last trophy. The Copa del Rey against Valencia is at stake. And for Ivan the future is just that: focus on the final and take home another trophy.

"He has had a great season, many think so at Barcelona as well. As for the Liverpool race, it was simply a bad game for everyone. But this does not take away merits of the great Barça season," he concluded. 

