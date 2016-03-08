Ag. Rugani: 'It would be easier at AC Milan, but he chose Juve...'

In an interview with Radio Marte, Davide Torchia, the agent of Daniele Rugani, spoke about his client's situation at Juventus amid little playing time."Rugani is not satisfied. Maybe it would be easier to play at AC Milan but at Juventus, there will always be competition. For example, if Koulibaly is the one you are competing with it is more difficult to play. Rugani decided to be a part of such a big club, and there it will always be hard to find continuity," he concluded.