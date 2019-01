"I categorically deny any possibility of a transfer for Simone Verdy. He wasn't proposed to AC Milan or any other team. He's a Napoli player and Carlo Ancelotti rates him," Donato Orgnoni said. For more news, visit our homepage. "I categorically deny any possibility of a transfer for Simone Verdy. He wasn't proposed to AC Milan or any other team. He's a Napoli player and Carlo Ancelotti rates him," Donato Orgnoni said.

In an exclusive interview with Calciomercato.com, Simone Verdi's agent spoke out about the AC Milan links, making it clear that his client hasn't been proposed to the San Siro side.