In an interview with Tele Radio Stereo, Zaniolo's agent spoke about the expected renewal: "I don't think there will be any problems. We are yet to meet the club, but it will be fine," he concluded.

Roma midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo is expected to renew his contract with the Giallorossi, following a great first season with the club. In fact, Roma are ready to offer him €1m per season until 2024.