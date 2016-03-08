Agent: 'AC Milan signed a super player for the future in Sporting starlet'

AC Milan completed the signing of Tiago Djalo yesterday. The 18-year-old centre-back signed with the Rossoneri on a permanent basis and is a somewhat unknown for many. However, football agent Davide Lippi is convinced that Leonardo made a great purchase.



"He is a very young player but he is already considered internationally. I'm happy that Milan have signed a strong player, a super transfer for the future. We will hear about him," he said.