Agent and father of Gonzalo Higuain comments on Ronaldo and Chelsea
05 July at 11:25The father and agent of Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain has been commenting on the rumours linking his son to Chelsea; as well as the reports that suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo could be on his way to Juventus.
Speaking to Sky, on the topic of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jorge NicolasHiguain said: “We know nothing, Ronaldo played with Gonzalo for four years in Madrid but he has not said anything to him. To play with Cristiano once again, they know each other by heart.”
Speaking on the topic of his son, Higuain snr said: “At the moment we have not talked to anyone, he has a contract with Juventus, has a good relationship with the coach and is happy in Turin. I've been in touch as I came back last night to Buenos Aires after the World Cup. Gonzalo's relationship with Sarri is fantastic, he loves him as a father, first of all Sarri is not at Chelsea yet, and in any case there are three years of contract with Juventus.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments