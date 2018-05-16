Lazio could be about to sign a second promising attacker from Deportivo La Coruna.

With Luis Alberto joining two seasons ago and becoming very prolific indeed, the Biancocelesti are also targeting Arsenal loanee Lucas Perez, as his agent revealed.

Speaking to Lalaziosiamonoi (via insidefutbol), Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle said: "Lazio asked for him last year, but then nothing came of it.

"Lucas has always liked both Lazio and the city of Rome.”

The 29-year-old still belongs to the Gunners, who signed him in the summer of 2016. Though he managed four goals in just under 400 minutes of Premier and Champions League action, he never broke through, and was loaned back to the Galician side.

Despite his seven Liga goals and six assists, Depor are going down, leaving the 29-year-old in the lurch.

"And there [at Lazio] there is his great friend, Luis Alberto,” his agent continued.

"He still has two years on his contract with Arsenal, so we need to talk to them first.

"As for Lucas, he likes the idea of Lazio, but it's still too early to talk about it", the agent added.