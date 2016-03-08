Agent backs 21-year-old to join Napoli, says he can be hero for their fans
25 June at 09:40The agent of Udinese goalkeeper Alex Meret, Federico Pastorello, says a move to Napoli will be good option and has backed Alex Meret to become a hero for Napoli fans, if he joins them in the summer transfer window.
Napoli lost Pepe Reina as a free agent after the former Liverpool goalkeeper decided not to sign a new contract with the club from the Naples. The 21 year old is identified as a target.
“He is a young goalkeeper, considered by more or less everyone to be one of the best in Europe,” Federico Pastorello told Rai Sport.
“There are some situations that intersect and he is somewhere in the middle of it, especially when it comes to Serie A.
“For now, Napoli are the side who have shown the most conviction and in purely football terms I think would be one of the best solutions for him. I have no doubts he could become a hero for the Napoli fans.”
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SERIE A NEWS
Go to comments