Gareth Bale is still angling for a move, but it looks like Arsenal isn’t a likely destination for him.

Agent Jonathan Barnett has denied recent reports that indicated that the Welshman was willing to give new Coach Julen Lopetegui a go, making it clear that his man wanted to play more.

The former Tottenham man has been linked to a return to the North Londoners, but also to a move to Manchester United, with Ed Woodward reportedly ready to splash out €85m for Bale.

Speaking to Sky Sports, agent Jonathan Barnett claimed that Bale was an Arsenal fan as a kid.

“He has to play football. (As an Arsenal fan) I’d love him to play there but it’s got as much chance as me going to the moon.

“He wants a better year than he had last year. He wants to play more, and that’s paramount to him. I think he’s one of the top three or four players on earth. For somebody like him, he has to play. It’s not about money.

“He wants to win the Ballon d’Or and I think he can. I think he’s the best there has ever been in that sense (a British player abroad), unless someone can name me someone who’s been more successful.”