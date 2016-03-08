Agent: 'Biglia flattered by Fiorentina interest' - exclusive

26 June at 18:15
Enzo Montepaone, agent of Lucas Biglia has released an exclusive interview with Calciomercato.com confirming the interest of Fiorentina in the Argentinean star.

"Right now I'm in Argentina, but something can happen in the next few weeks,” he said. "Till now, no one from Fiorentina has called me. I read about this interest and I can't deny that it's nice. Montella is a great coach. But right now, Lucas has a contract with Milan and therefore it would not be a simple thing. However, in football, never say never.”

AC Milan haven’t made a final decision about Lucas Biglia yet. Boca Juniors have tried to sign the former Lazio man but the Rossoneri rejected the approach of the Argentinean club. Now Fiorentina seem to be interested in securing his services.

The deal is difficult, but not impossible.
 

