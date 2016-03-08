Agent: 'Boca want Biglia'

Enzo Montepaone, agent of AC Milan star Lucas Biglia has admitted the interest of Boca Juniors in the Argentinean midfielder: "Lucas only thinks about AC Milan, he wants to end the season in the best possible way. I will be in Milan next week to talk about his future. Boca Juniors want him, it's true. They asked him to me, it's the second time in five years but I don't think the right time has come for Lucas to play in Argentina".

"We received an important offer from a big club in France, I can't name the club but it's a big one in Ligue 1. Biglia wants AC Milan stay, let's see what will happen at the end of the season".
 

