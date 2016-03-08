Agent cagey in response to talk of Barcelona man's proposed move to Inter or Milan
25 April at 14:15Malcom is a player already familiar to fans of Italian football. The Barcelona winger joined the Catalan giants from French Ligue 1 club Bordeaux last summer, making a shock move to Barca at the eleventh hour after already all-but completing a deal to join Roma. Barcelona, however, made a late bid which Bordeaux could not refuse and the player joined the Spanish giants instead of moving to the Italian capital.
Now, Malcom wants out of Barcelona. The Brazilian has not had all that much game-time and wants a move to ensure that he keeps playing first team minutes. Both AC Milan and Inter Milan have been linked to the Brazilian, with the two sides considering the idea of making a move for him in the summer.
Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Malcom's agent Luis Fernando Menez Garcia said that "I'm not speaking to any club and as long as there is a title at stake, we prefer not to talk about the future."
