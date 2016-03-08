Agent commissions: Man City and Chelsea ahead of Juve, AC Milan and Inter out of top 10

As a part of transfers in football, clubs pay the players' agents commissions, that can often reach enormous numbers. The most agents to have received significant amounts are Mino Raiola or Jorge Mendes. For example, Raiola reportedly earned more than 40 million euros from Paul Pogba's transfer to Manchester United, while Mendes made 20 million from Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus.



But how much does each club pay agents? Corriere dello Sport came with the amounts of money spent by clubs on agent commissions since 2010.



Not surprisingly, English and Spanish clubs are the most prominent payers, with Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico in the top 10. Meanwhile, Italians, except for Juventus and Roma, stayed out of the 10 highest spenders.



