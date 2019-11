"Serie A? Yes, it's a possibility. There are contacts but I can't say anything more than that. In January? He will stay put at PSG," he stated.

Walter Guglielmone Cavani, Edinson's brother and agent, spoke to Calcio Napoli 1926 about a potential return to Serie A, as he isn't getting much space at PSG so far this season. According to the agent, a return is certainly a possibility.