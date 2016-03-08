Agent confirms Kulusevski can leave in January amid Inter links

In Serie A, Inter and Juventus seem to be the most interested teams, keeping a close eye on the player. The Nerazzurri are looking for a midfielder and are reportedly in pole position for the young Swede, though everything can change very quickly on the transfer market.

In an interview with Radio Punto Nuovo ( via Calciomercato.com ), his agent Stefano Sem spoke about the future. In fact, he even made it clear that a departure is possible in January, although Parma would like to see out the loan agreement until the end of the season.

"If we have to interrupt the path in January, it must be done for the occasion of life. Not economically, but above all on a sporting level.

"If the player were to move in January, a transfer window in which he is available, there is one more position in Parma that has to be rebuilt.

"The boy's dream is to play in a great team, but it's everyone's dream. What Dejan wants is a great leap, reasoned and studied, putting all the parties together," he concluded.

It remains to be seen where the player will end up, and above all, when he will make the next step to a bigger club.

What does the future hold for Dejan Kulusevski? Following a great start to the season, even making his debut for the Swedish national team, the Atalanta-owned winger has attracted the interest of several big clubs, both in Italy and abroad.