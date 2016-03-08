Agent confirms talks regarding player wanted by West Ham and AS Roma
18 June at 16:15Javier Pastore has been linked with a move away from Paris St Germain because PSG wants to sell the Argentine international attacking midfielder in the summer transfer window.
From the English Premier League, West Ham United were believed to be interested in signing Javier Pastore. Having player for Plaermo in the past, AS Roma are reportedly trying to bring the PSG midfielder back to Italy.
Marcelo Simonian, the agent of Javier Pastore has now revealed the player would want like to join AS Roma in the summer transfer window. In addition to this, Marcelo Simonian also said they have been started talking with Eusebio Di Francesco’s side, but are yet to get an offer from them.
“We’ve only just started talking,” Marcelo Simonian explained. “An offer to PSG? No, there’s still nothing. I haven’t talked to him [Pastore] because we don’t have any offers yet, but everyone likes Roma. A renewal? It’s a possibility.”
