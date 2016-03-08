Agent: 'Conti to play for AC Milan youth side in 15 days'
19 October at 13:40Andrea Conti is very close to returning from a lengthy injury that kept him out of action for more than a year. His agent Mario Giuffredi spoke to Milannews.it and described the process and expected recovery times of the fullback.
"He is training with the team. In the next 15 days, he will play with the Primavera and then gradually come back. Derby call up? No, absolutely not," he said.
"He has a great desire, but he is a balanced boy and has his family and girlfriend nearby. The injuries never made us think badly about his football life. We have always been very positive.
"Now that he is about to return to play he sees a great light at the end of the tunnel. Obviously, it takes some time. The experience I had from other players who suffered a bad injury is that the first 3-4 months are a bit problematic. He must not think that he is immediately the same as before because it takes time to readjust," Giuffredi concluded.
Go to comments