Agent: "Dybala-Icardi swap deal possible. James Rodriguez could move to Italy'
01 May at 13:45The well-known intermediary and FIFA agent Giovanni Branchini spoke to Tuttosport about the transfer market and took stock of some of the potential deals in the upcoming session.
"Chiesa will leave Fiorentina and go to Juventus but the Bianconeri will have to complete some sales first," he said.
Dybala? Yes, I think his goodbye is possible this time. I don't think he is happy and I don't think Juve are happy this season. The exchange with Icardi is not a fantasy because everyone would have the chance to benefit from an exchange of this kind.
"James Rodriguez? He could come to Italy. A player like him would be useful for everyone, to all those who want an attacking midfielder or second striker of great quality.
"Insigne to leave Napoli? Probably yes. For Napoli, it is essential that Koulibaly remains and if Insigne leaves, an important player could arrive, like Diego Costa," Branchini added.
