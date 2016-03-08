Antonio Conte’s agent Federico Pastorello has released a long and interesting interview with Tuttosport to discuss the main transfer issues of the summer.Pastorello has also talked about Ronaldo’s Juventus move and has discussed the relationship of the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star with Patrice Evra who is also a client of Mr. Pastorello“Patrice is on very good terms with Pastorello. He was his reference point at Man United. Evra loves Juve and he always tells me of how Ferguson used to put pressure on Cristiano. He ‘destroyed’ him but in a positive way. I think results are there to be seen.”“I am surprised about Ronaldo’s Juventus move. A lot of my colleagues are also surprised. Juve deserve to win the Champions League to end a long term project that begun 7 years ago with Conte.”“Pjanic out? I don’t think Juve can sign Kante from Chelsea. Kante is a key Chelsea player and I don’t think Abramovic and Granovskaia want to sell him.”