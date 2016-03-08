Agent Gazidis? AC Milan interested in Arsenal defender Mustafi

Whether they make the Champions League or not, Milan will have to work intensively in the summer to restructure, and the defence in particular will need to be looked at. One or two full-backs will be needed to replace the departing Abate (whose contract is not being renewed). In the centre of defence, the future of Zapata is still uncertain (he could be extended for another year, but the agreement between the Colombian and the Rossoneri is not close and time is running out) while Caldara, due to injuries,will need to be replaced at least for the first part of the season. So with this in mind the Rossoneri have potentially found a new solution to their central defensive problems.

As reported by today's edition of Tuttosport, this is Shkodran Mustafi, a new name for Milan but not for Italian football, given the two years he spent at Sampdoria (2012-14) before he moved to Valencia and then on to Arsenal, with whom he reached the Europa League final on Thursday. That final could also mark the end of his time with the Gunners: the German, who won the World Cup in 2014, has never fully convinced the technical staff and above all the Arsenal fans, who after another disappointing season have clamored for him to be sold, and the club look set to appease them in the summer.

Despite Arsenal paying €41m to Valencia to seal Mustafi’s transfer to London, it is expected they would be willing to settle for as little as €20m for the German. The Rossoneri are certainly thinking about him and his profile seems to work for them: 27 years old, with experience both internationally and in Italy, cost within reach and Gazidis, who worked with him in London, to guarantee.