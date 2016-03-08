Agent hints at summer move for Man Utd and Juventus target
03 June at 18:30In an exclusive interview with IlBianconero.com, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's agent spoke about his client's future, revealing that there's a lot of suitors for the midfielder.
"He had a great season, but now he is focused on playing the World Cup with his country.
"There is interest from all over Europa for Sergej. We listen, talk and discuss, but we will see in the end what happens," Mateja Kezman concluded.
Certainly looks like Milinkovic-Savic could be heading towards a move this summer, with the likes of Manchester United and Juventus interested in his services. however, it would have to take over €100m for Lazio to sell their star, especially if rivals Juventus were to come in with an offer. The 23-year-old scored 14 goals for Lazio in all competitions ns this season, while contributing to nine.
READ MORE: Shakhtar changes conditions of Fred sale to Manchester United, the details
READ MORE: Shakhtar changes conditions of Fred sale to Manchester United, the details
Go to comments