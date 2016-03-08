Agent hits out at Roma for failed Olsen transfer

15 August at 19:45
The agent of Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen has hit out at the Giallorossi over the failed transfer to send the Swede to French side Montpellier, who after missing out on Olsen opted to sign Real Sociedad keeper Geronimo Rulli instead.

Speaking to Aftonbladet, Olsen's agent Hasan Cetinkaya said the following:

"​First, I never met Rome. I never talked to anyone, not even about the job. Roma dealt with the operation through intermediaries and the agreement was blamed on them, they asked too much for the commissions. Unfortunately it works like this in Italy. The only thing I said to Rome was that, in the event of a sale, he should not have lost a single cent of its salary."

"​He was very much affected by the departure of Di Francesco and the farewell of Monchi. In the first part of the year he was among the best goalkeepers in Europe, then he made some mistakes and blamed a bit. The new coach and the new ds want to set an example by hiring other players. This has influenced not only Robin, but also others."

