Agent insists Borini will remain at AC Milan despite Juventus interest
15 May at 23:30During an exclusive interview with Calciomercato.com reporter Daniele Longo, Fabio Borini’s agent Roberto De Fanti confirmed that AC Milan will trigger their option to sign his client from Sunderland on a permanent deal this summer. Here is what he had to say:
“I would say Borini has had a positive season, given that there were low expectations when he arrived. He has proven to be worthy of Milan. Fabio is an exemplary professional and never seeks controversy, despite being played in several different roles across the pitch. He has worked very hard to be an important player for the club.
“He has never had any problems with Montella or Gattuso, adapting to their different tactical systems and philosophies. Clearly, Gattuso has switched from 3-5-2 to 4-3-3, which allowed him to return to an attacking position.
“I believe that the club are very happy with what Fabio has done this season. We feel the confidence from everyone. He has been a great signing for Mirabelli. I think he will be a Milan player for a long time to come.
“Juventus? I think that such an adaptable player would be tempting for many clubs. After all, he has played for the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Roma – quality teams. The plan is to stay at Milan, as long as the club want him to remain.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
