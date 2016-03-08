Agent: Inter cannot sign Barcelona midfielder anymore
27 June at 16:20
Barcelona midfielder Rafinha’s father and agent Marzinho has told Gazzetta dello Sport that his son will not be joining Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.
The Nerazzurri decided not to sign the player from Barcelona, despite him playing a role in helping them qualify for the Champions League while on loan from Janaury.
“Inter was always our priority but time has run out. We couldn’t afford to wait any longer, now it’s only right for us to look around. He loved it at Inter, he adapted immediately and the fans took to him with affection and enthusiasm,” Marzinho told Gazzetta dello Sport.
“Unfortunately we’ve had no signals from the club. It’s a shame, because it would’ve been a chance to play for Inter in Europe after conquering it on the pitch.
“The agreement with Barça expired on June 5. My son would go back even now, but it’s been too long. If they’d wanted to take it seriously they would have moved with conviction. Now it’s important to choose someone else.
“We’ve already talked with the club [Barcelona], and together we’re evaluating what’s best for them and us.
CLCIK HERE TO READ MORE SERIEA NEWS
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE LA LIGA NEWS
Go to comments