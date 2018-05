Agent: ‘Inter have made a decision on Karamoh’

Oscar Damiani , the agent of Inter winger Karamoh, talked to Fcinternews about the future of his client: “He played well this season, I’d rank him with a 7, 7+. He has room for improvement and he can do well with Spalletti . Many clubs wants to sign Karamoh but the club do not want to sell him , they know he can really help the team. Inter fans love him , and he deserves that.”