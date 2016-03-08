Agent: 'Inter to sign Politano on a permanent deal, Spinazzola as good as Alex Sandro'

Davide Lippi, agent of Leonardo Spinazzola and Matteo Politano spoke with Radio Sportiva on Thursday afternoon to provide an update about the talented Italian duo: "I am not surprised by Spinazzola. I know his value, he is an important player and a starter of Juventus. He is not weaker than Alex Sandro and his performance against Atletico was not surprising at all".



POLITANO - "He has unique qualities for Italian football. He is quick, with great dribbling skills and he deserves to be part of the national team. I think Inter won't miss the chance to sign him on a permanent deal".

