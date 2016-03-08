Agent: 'Inter to sign Politano on a permanent deal, Spinazzola as good as Alex Sandro'
21 March at 16:55Davide Lippi, agent of Leonardo Spinazzola and Matteo Politano spoke with Radio Sportiva on Thursday afternoon to provide an update about the talented Italian duo: "I am not surprised by Spinazzola. I know his value, he is an important player and a starter of Juventus. He is not weaker than Alex Sandro and his performance against Atletico was not surprising at all".
POLITANO - "He has unique qualities for Italian football. He is quick, with great dribbling skills and he deserves to be part of the national team. I think Inter won't miss the chance to sign him on a permanent deal".
