Letterio Pino is a member of Mauro Icardi’s entourage and in an interview released with Telelombardia on Wednesday, he confirmed that both Juventus and Real Madrid spoke to the Argentinean striker this summer.



“Mauro would like to sign a contract for life with Inter. He’s been playing for Inter since he was a child and he considers himself the heir to Javier Zanetti He is happy to stay despite all the rumors about his future.”







“We will meet Inter to discuss his new contract sooner or later. Mauro wants to stay and that’s what he told Real Madrid [last summer]. The Merengues thought Benzema was leaving and were looking for a similar striker.”



“Juve wanted him too but Mauro never thought of leaving Inter. He likes to play as a sole striker, sometimes people expect him to score goals out from nowhere. He loves to stay in the area and it’s strange to hear people that ask him to have more presence in the team’s attacking actions.”