It looks like Kevin Dr Bruyne’s injury isn’t that serious.

The Belgian went down in training on Wednesday, appearing at the Premiere of Manchester City’s Amazon documentary that evening in crutches.

​While De Bruyne had said that the injury was in a similar place to where he had torn his ACL two years ago, he had also specified that he didn’t think he’d hurt any ligaments.

Speaking to

“Just on training while he was free – it was not even in a duel – it is a sad accident.

“He says he feels the same as 2 years ago. It is about the same situation.

“It is unfortunate for him, the season starts and it is always fun to be there, but as long as the ligaments are not torn, we can continue to hope for a speedy recovery.”