Agent: Kevin De Bruyne injury not serious
17 August at 16:05It looks like Kevin Dr Bruyne’s injury isn’t that serious.
The latest report on the Belgian’s condition comes from agent Patrick De Koster, who reassured Manchester City fans that the attacking midfielder had not damaged any ligaments.
The Belgian went down in training on Wednesday, appearing at the Premiere of Manchester City’s Amazon documentary that evening in crutches.
While De Bruyne had said that the injury was in a similar place to where he had torn his ACL two years ago, he had also specified that he didn’t think he’d hurt any ligaments.
Speaking to Sportza, De Koster added:
“Just on training while he was free – it was not even in a duel – it is a sad accident.
“He says he feels the same as 2 years ago. It is about the same situation.
“It is unfortunate for him, the season starts and it is always fun to be there, but as long as the ligaments are not torn, we can continue to hope for a speedy recovery.”
