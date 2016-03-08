Agent: Lucas Biglia's Lazio rumours is not true, he wants AC Milan stay
27 July at 15:50Lucas Biglia's agent says the midfielder wants to stay at AC Milan despite Lazio reports.
"That news is not true. He's very fired up Milan, more than ever. He'll come tomorrow to prepare for an important season. He's very fired up and he wants to stay. He has some offers but wants to stay at Milan. That's the decision he's made. He's too happy at Milan, "Enzo Montepaone said.
