Nabil Fekir’s move to Liverpool isn’t the done deal many people think it is, if his agent has anything to say about it.

Roman Collet-Gaudin of Canal+ recently reported that Fekir’s representative, Jean-Pierre Bernès, was in Liverpool to finalize the deal.

Yet the agent - who represents a number of high-profile clients, including Didier Deschamps and many French players in La Liga, claimed that he never left France in the first place.

​Then again, speaking to Le Progres (via 101greatgoals), Bernès did confirm that Liverpool were interest in his client:

“Liverpool’s interest exists, but for the moment there is nothing done and other clubs can also come in. This transfer window can be long.

Who else could be interested?

“I have not moved from Marseille,” Bernès stated, “I’m with my family, but I’ll be clear, we’ll go with Nabil to Liverpool or elsewhere, only when there is an agreement with OL and if Jean-Michel Aulas gives me the green light.”

Fekir is coming off an excellent season. Aged only 24, he netted 18 Ligue 1 goals, and looked to be scoring basically every week early on in the season, as his side eventually clinched second place.