Agent: Man City can sign 26 year old after he receives a call
27 June at 16:00Manchester City have been chasing Naples midfielder Jorginho for the majority of this calendar year. The 26 year old was born in Brazil, but he represents Italy at the national level.
Napoli midfielder Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has confirmed Jorginho is now holidaying in his homeland, Brazil. Joao Santos claims the Serie A star will join the English Premier League club once Pep Guardiola's Manchester City meet the demands of the Italian club.
Joao Santos has been waiting in England for a call from the Naples president or their sporting director to negotiate for Jorginho with City.
"City are working to satisfy Naples's demands," Joao Santos explained on Radio Kiss Kiss Naples.
"Any moment could be the right one.The player is in Brazil, I'm in England at my home waiting for a call from [Christian sporting director] Giuntoli or [Napoli president Aurelio] De Laurentiis. As soon as that arrives, I'll go to meet the City directors. "
