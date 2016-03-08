French club midfielder Jean-Michel Seri’s agent Franklin Mala says Napoli are in pole position to sign his client in the summer transfer window.​Jean-Michel Seri was linked with a move to Barcelona last summer, while Arsenal are still rumoured to be intesretd in signing him, who plays for the Ligue 1.“We hope to have positive news from Naples in the next few hours. There’s been informal contact with Napoli, but still no step forward from [Aurelio] De Laurentiis’ club. We’re ready to meet Napoli,” Franklin Mala told CalcioNapoli24.it.“Napoli are in pole position, Seri prefers Naples to anywhere else. Napoli need to speed up in every way to close the deal.“His €40m release clause expires on July 15, so they have to pay it by that date. After July 15, Nice can ask for any amount.“There are two Premier League teams in for Seri but I can’t say anything else. Image rights? Not a problem.”