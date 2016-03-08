Agent: 'Napoli will struggle to find a better player than Mario Rui'
24 July at 17:35The agent of Portuguese left-back Mario Rui has said that Napoli will struggle to find a better player in that position than his client.
Both Mario Rui and Elseid Hysaj have been linked with a move away from Napoli and they have the same agent, who has claimed that they will leave this summer.
In an interview that Rui's agent Mario Giufreddi gave to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, he said: " Between tonight and tomorrow I will go to Dimaro, to talk with my clients and to take stock of the situation. I go there to understand how they are finding each other Di Lorenzo and Mario Rui and to take stock of the situation on the market, especially concerning Hysaj.
"Then, I will talk with Giuntoli and Ancelotti. Mario Rui still in Naples? It suits both of them because Napoli will have trouble finding a better player than Mario Rui and the same player will not easily find a competitive team like the Napolthe.
"Mario Rui can have his say and can do it even better than in previous years because there will also be Ghoulam and he will have less tension. I was really pleased that Mario was very well received by the fans at Dimaro: he always made us love him and we Neapolitans are like that, we give a lot to those who send us as much as Mario Rui does ".
