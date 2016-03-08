Agent of AC Milan target: 'He wants to play in the Champions League'
20 April at 15:35The agent of Marseille star and AC Milan target Florian Thauvin has said that he wants to play in the UEFA Champions League and he will consider his options if Marseille do not qualify for it.
Thuavin recently gave comments about Marseille after their Europa League exit and that sparked rumors of a possible exit from the French giants. Bayern Munich have also been linked with a move for the Frenchman.
His agent Jean-Pierre Bernes though, has clarified that the player could look to leave the club if Marseille don't qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.
He told Europe 1: "Playing in the Champions League with Olympique Marseille changes lives and careers. It would be great for him to play with this shirt the prestigious European competition.
"But if the club fails to qualify for the Champions League, then we will make the appropriate reflections."
The 26-year-old has appeared in 27 Ligue 1 games for Marseille this season, scoring 13 times and assisting six times.
