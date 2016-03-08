Agent of Argentine midfielder reveals contact with Inter
04 August at 15:55Argentine midfielder Maxi Meza has suddenly becomes a market man following the World Cup. The Independiente star is now in Japan, but he has ended up in Inter's crosshairs.
His agent, Sergio Carrizzo, talks about the deal with the Nerazzurri at passioninter.com: "Yes, I had contacts and meetings with Piero Ausilio. I can not tell you about the implications, but yes, there has been strong interest from Inter”
On Zannetti - "I did not have the pleasure to talk to him, but surely he knows very well the qualities of Maxi, a player of the highest level, who ready to make the jump in European football”
Inter interest - "I do not want to talk about figures: I agree with the management that if an important offer arrives, it will be evaluated."
What is needed to close - "Ausilio must call me and there will be a concrete offer I will tell the player and we will take it to the club".
On other interests - "There are also two English, clubs one German and one Spanish. We are waiting for the implications”
