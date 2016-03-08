Agent of Argentine winger reveals truth over possible Roma, Arsenal move

Cristian Pavon is the new market goal for Roma. The Boca Juniors player has won the domestic league in Argentina for the past two years and took part of the Argentinian team in Russia in the last World Cup.



The Argentine, born in 1996, has a European passport and is under contract with Boca Juniors until June 2022, with a release clause set at €30m.



As Monchi is targeting a new youthful players to join Roma's squad, the 22-year-old seems to be the new target for the club, especially knowing Monchi's great relationship with his agent.



However, when his agent Fernando Hidalgo was asked to comment on the situation he wrote on twitter: "No, way."



Arsenal are thought to also be after the player according to reports from Corriere Dello Sport.



Roma's alternatives in attack are Leon Bailey (Bayer Leverkusen, David Neres (Ajax), Suso (AC Milan), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) and Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk).

